Janel Faraci had just finished a bout with breast cancer when she decided to buy the Rogers House in November 2019, with ambitions of remaking the historic Lincoln bed-and-breakfast in the image of her father, Hollywood production manager Clark Paylow.

Four years later, things haven’t gone exactly according to plan. A global pandemic drained her finances, and Nebraska winters have taken a physical and mental toll on the Los Angeles native.

Now, just under four years after she bought it, Faraci said she’s moving to Florida and passing on the keys to the Near South landmark on the corner of 22nd and B streets. The building, which since its construction in 1914 has served as a banker’s retirement homestead and chapter house for UNL’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, will now house a family of 11 from York who are set to move in on June 28.

Faraci’s issues with the house date back to the original purchase, at the onset of winter and just a handful of months before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses across the country. The Rogers House stayed open throughout, but it came at a cost.

“I put so much money into the business, I really did,” Faraci said.

She’d also planned to rely on doing more year-round events at the inn, such as weddings and Hollywood-themed parties, but was consistently frustrated by the nature of Nebraska weather.

“It’s either really hot or really cold,” Faraci said. “Coming from L.A. (where she operated sober living facilities), when I would have an event, it’s 75 on Christmas, it’s 75 on Thanksgiving, it’s 75 at Easter; I was really envisioning more event time.”

Furthermore, she said she struggled to compete with downtown hotels for guests during the city’s peak tourism season in the fall when Husker football takes the field.

The weather affected more than just her bottom line. The state’s harsh winters did a number on the California businesswoman, who maintained a steady regimen of chemotherapy throughout. Every year seemed to be worse than the last.

“I’d spend more and more time in the hospital with pneumonia or RSV or something else that was triggered by the after effects (of chemo),” Faraci said. “So every winter, the doctors used to say ‘You’re not going to make it through another winter here, you need to sell the inn.’”

Faraci said her condition had worsened so much by this March that her doctors demanded that she sell the Rogers House, and she agreed.

“I put it on the market the next day, and the first people that walked through bought it,” she said.

It wasn't the first time she'd considered selling the inn — Faraci also put the Rogers House up for sale once in July 2020 and three other times in March, June and September of 2022, but was never satisfied by the offers she received.

This month's sale was ideal because it allowed her to maintain the Rogers House LLC, which she can use to keep the phone line open in order to redirect potential customers to the nearby Martha’s Bed and Breakfast, earning commissions through a partnership with Martha’s owner Todd Knoble.

“This deal fit exactly to what I needed,” Faraci said.

Faraci said she also plans to reroute reservations that had been made for beyond the June 28 sale date to Martha's.

Despite the previous attempts to sell the inn, the final sale came as a shock to Melissa Buss, an associate of Faraci who served as the live-in innkeeper when Faraci bought the property in 2019.

Buss resigned in July 2020 over personal disagreements with Faraci before returning in December 2022 with her partner, Kevin Dill, on the promise that Faraci would sell the house to her at a later date.

Over the next handful of months, the pair fell in love with the lifestyle of innkeeping, getting to know an eclectic array of guests, serving up breakfast and even handling late-night maintenance calls.

When they learned this spring that Faraci had decided to sell the property ahead of schedule to another buyer, the two were stunned.

“You put in all this effort and somebody yanks it away from you,” said Dill, although he’s trying to keep a positive mentality. “It’s a life process of, ‘Did we learn from this adventure?’ Did we learn from this process?'"

Buss said she was even more hurt by the potential effect on the Rogers House’s repeat visitors, many of whom had weddings and other cherished memories at the bed-and-breakfast.

“We just want to honor the history of it,” Buss said. “We feel bad for all of our patrons that have come year after year and have memories there that they’re not going to be able to do that.”

Faraci said she can understand why some patrons might be upset by the shuttering of the bed-and-breakfast, but that the circumstances require accepting some difficult realities.

“You can’t stay open for people to have memories," she said. "That would be a great thing to do if I won the lottery, but business-wise, it’s not a great idea.”

Buss said she had hoped to carry on the tradition of Nora Houtsma, who bought the Rogers House in the mid-80s and ran it as a prolific bed-and-breakfast until selling to Faraci in 2019.

“We both fell in love with the lifestyle of being innkeepers,” Buss said.

Although they were disappointed about the lost opportunity, Buss and Dill said they understand the difficult position Faraci was in and wish her good health going forward.

Houtsma — the previous owner — said she sees the transfer in ownership as a return to the Rogers House’s residential roots.

“It’s a very adaptable house,” Houtsma said, empathizing with Buss by comparing the situation to another bed-and-breakfast property adjacent to the Rogers House that she eventually sold to a family.

“There is a little bit of a sense of loss because we put our heart and soul in that,” she said. “But it was also really good to see somebody come in that loved historic houses.”

Houtsma said she’s optimistic that the Rogers House’s new attendants will bring a similar level of care to the property.

“I can easily see how a family could just fit right into it,” she said.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023