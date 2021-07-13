His Lincoln elevator is officially worthless, but owner won’t let go

Woolsoncroft can look past the steel grates, the graffiti left by others and his own spray-painted Keep Out messages, and see potential.

He asks: Have you ever heard of the hotel in Akron, Ohio, that used to be a grain elevator?

He stayed in that Hilton once, now an Akron University residence hall. It was converted from an old 36-silo Quaker Oats elevator into nearly 200 round rooms, with windows and balconies cut through its thick concrete walls.

He has a similar but smaller vision for Sixth and G: He can see his silos holding 72 condos or hotel rooms. Years ago, he even paid an architect in Minneapolis thousands of dollars to draw up the plans, he said. He talked to city officials, he said, though he recalled they kind of laughed at his plan.

He hasn’t given up on the idea. He doesn’t have the millions it would cost to convert the building, or to buy additional nearby property he’d need, so money is a problem. But confidence isn’t.

“I’ve been thinking about this ever since I bought it.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.