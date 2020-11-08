 Skip to main content
High winds knock out power in several areas across Lincoln
High winds knock out power in several areas across Lincoln

Wind gusts of more than 40 mph caused multiple power outages in Lincoln early Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., about 1,700 Lincoln Electric System customers lost power in south Lincoln. The outage affected customers between South 20th and South 33rd streets and Van Dorn Street to Nebraska 2. Power was restored to the area about 30 minutes later.

An earlier outage affected about 600 customers in northwest Lincoln.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Lincoln area until 6 p.m. Sunday. South winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 40 to 50 mph are expected, which could result in damage to trees and downed power lines.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News