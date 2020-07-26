High school rodeo finals find home in Oklahoma after Lincoln cancellation

Over the course of a lengthy selection process, Lincoln's bid was pitted against others from Gillette and Rock Springs in Wyoming; Springfield, Illinois; and Kansas City. Ultimately, after a unanimous vote of representatives from 43 states, some Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, Lincoln won the bid for 2020 and 2021, as well as 2026 and 2027.

Lincoln’s central location in the United States was key in that decision, Dickerson said, as well as its willingness to make improvements to the event center and Lincoln's selection of restaurants and accommodations.

During the spring, as the coronavirus swept through the nation and many summer events were postponed or canceled, the event center scrambled to create a safe path forward, Dickerson said. Ultimately, in a decision she said the event center supported, the Health Department decided that was impossible.

While the decision was best for safety and the rodeo will still come to town next summer, Dickerson said it was disappointing not to be able to host this year after her staff’s hard work.

“It’ll be even better next year,” she said.