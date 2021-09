'Hidden Valley Road' picked as 2021 One-Book-One Lincoln selection

And the winner of the 2021 One Book-One Lincoln Community Reading Program is — drumroll — “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker.

Lincoln City Libraries announced the selection Monday, the top pick of three finalists by 10 votes. The book tells the story of a mid-century American family with 12 children, six of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia, who became science’s greatest hope in the quest to understand the disease.

The book was an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller, a selection of Oprah’s Book Club and named a Top Ten Book of the Year by the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Kolker’s previous works include “Lost Girls,” which was also a New York Times bestseller and New York Times Notable Book.

The two other finalists were “Transcendent Kingdom,” by Yaa Gyasi, which came in second, and “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu.

The selection process began in February when an 18-member committee of community readers narrowed down 196 nominations to the three finalists. Lincoln residents then cast their votes online.