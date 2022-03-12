Hidden history: New Lincoln postcard book more than pretty pictures

Their publisher required more than 200 postcards that showed — and told — the story of a younger Lincoln.

They had to be free of copyright restrictions and crisp enough to carry the pages of an upcoming illustrated history book.

None of that posed a problem to Jim McKee and Ed Zimmer.

The city’s senior historians had the postcards — thousands between the two of them. McKee had started collecting as a teenager growing up in Lincoln in the ’50s; Zimmer in the ’80s, when he arrived as the city’s new historic preservation planner.

They selected a preliminary stack of about 400 candidates — buildings, businesses, parades, parks, historic homes — and spent part of last April and May narrowing them.

McKee was impressed with the selection, that he had postcards Zimmer’s collection was missing, and Zimmer had postcards he hadn’t seen.

But they also had duplicates, so they picked the clearer of the two.

“We had a formula we had to follow with the publisher,” McKee said. “We just kept culling out the bad ones until we had the number they required that we thought pretty much told the history of Lincoln and its suburbs.”

But then what? How would they arrange their 211 postcards, which mostly covered 1907 through the 1930s? Similar books by their publisher had leaned on a chronological structure, or topical — such as businesses, industry, schools.

That wouldn’t work for them. They wanted some kind of narrative thread, Zimmer said.

“I didn’t want a book of 200 photos with captions under them, but something that gave you orientation as you went through.”

So they settled on geography. Chapter 1: The Capitol and its neighbors. Later: O Street. Haymarket. Downtown. City Campus. Nearby neighborhoods and farther-flung suburbs.

With that done, they got to work writing the descriptions, facing an early November deadline.

And this is where their combined knowledge — about an underground bowling alley and a Ku Klux Klan lodge, an early plane crash and why Peanut Hill is called Peanut Hill — became as important to the book as their postcard collection.

* * *

They begin their book, “Postcard History Series: Lincoln,” with a brief history of postcards.

When postcards were introduced at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, postage was a penny. But when privately issued postcards were allowed a few years later, the cost had doubled. Until 1907, only the stamp and address were allowed on the back; no messages. They were wildly popular in the years before World War I, when nearly a billion were sent annually.

But the authors also included a disclaimer. A history depicted solely by postcards is a limited history, because of the limits of postcards. They can’t show Lincoln’s earliest history, because they didn’t yet exist.

They didn’t often show women, or immigrants or people of color, so Lincoln’s African American community or its Germans from Russia aren’t well-represented.

And almost all of the postcards in the book date from the first few decades of the 20th century, for several reasons: They tend to be free of copyrights; that was an era when many were produced; and that’s what made up much of McKee’s and Zimmer’s combined collection.

“For the two of us, we don’t tend to collect modern drugstore postcards,” Zimmer said last week. “We have other sources for pictures of things that are here now. It’s the earlier ones that attract us.”

They’re getting easier to find. Early Lincoln postcards used to be difficult to buy in Lincoln, because they’d been mailed off to other places. Antiques stores had old postcards for sale, but they depicted other places.

The internet changed that. Search “Lincoln, Nebraska, postcard” on eBay — where Zimmer does most of his postcard shopping — and you get more than 3,500 results.

Many are duplicates, and some are ghoulish and expensive — like one that purports to show a prisoner strapped to the penitentiary’s electric chair, for $125 — but Zimmer is still finding historical postcards he hadn’t seen before.

Postcards aren’t as prevalent as they were at the beginning of the last century; a few years ago, the website MarketWatch declared that millennials and their selfies had pushed them to the verge of extinction.

But they still exist, though McKee suspects they’re mostly bought to commemorate memories. “Now it’s just a souvenir you’re going to take home and put in a scrapbook, not one you’re going to mail to Aunt Mildred.”

* * *

In 1913, a university student sent his father in Wahoo a postcard of Lincoln’s Catholic cathedral.

“Dear Dad,” James Way wrote. “Have a typewriter now, an Underwood, certainly a dandy. Have not got a chance to use it much yet, need practice.”

Nearly 110 years later, McKee and Zimmer chose it as the 10th postcard in their book. But they corrected a mistake: Two years before Way mailed the postcard, the church had been dedicated as the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, not St. Theresa’s, as the postcard was labeled.

They also added information. The father, E.E. Way, was a prominent doctor. The son went on to serve overseas in the U.S. Army’s 91st Aero Squadron in World War I, and spent decades back in Lincoln as a railroad engineer.

And they did that throughout the book, providing context and little-known facts, making it more than a just stack of reproduced postcards.

Page 28: The Press Building at 13th and N streets — the first purpose-built building by the YMCA — had a bowling alley beneath the sidewalk in the early 1900s.

Page 29: Burrough’s Café at 132 S. 13th Street served Wyoming elk for Thanksgiving in 1916, and moved to O Street four years later.

Page 80: UNL’s 84-foot Mueller Tower — just east of Memorial Stadium and Bessey Hall — was funded by Ralph Mueller, an 1898 graduate who invented the spring-loaded and serrated alligator clip, still used on items such as jumper cables and dental bibs.

Page 83: While researching a 1912 postcard showing an early, French-designed aeroplane above the State Fair, Zimmer discovered a Wright Brothers plane had flown — and crashed — at the fair in 1910, and that the fair had used a photo of the crumpled machine to advertise its 1911 event.

Page 88: The former Lincoln Country Club at Seventh and Washington streets later became the Ku Klux Klan lodge.

Page 115: Trolley riders used to visit Peanut Hill, near what is now 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, on Sundays, because the Seventh-day Adventist town was open when the rest of Lincoln wasn’t, “and boys sold peanuts and pop.”

The book will be released March 28, and the two are donating their royalties to the Preservation Association of Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

