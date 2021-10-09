 Skip to main content
HHS 'Let's Talk' listening tour to come to Lincoln
HHS 'Let's Talk' listening tour to come to Lincoln

The director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Developmental Disabilities will be hosting his annual "Let's Talk" statewide tour beginning Thursday.

Tony Green will be in Lincoln on Oct. 21 at the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall, from 6-8 p.m.

Green will make eight stops around Nebraska on his tour, where he will listen to people's ideas and concerns regarding the division. Stops include Beatrice, Omaha, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Kearney and Papillion.

The division serves more than 11,000 Nebraskans with developmental or intellectual disabilities and encourages anyone who receives those services to attend one of the meetings, according to a news release.

DHHS discriminated against two women seeking to establish full parenting rights, lawsuit says
Hospitals report problems with new Nebraska transfer center
Nebraska officials bar Saint Francis from taking new child welfare cases temporarily
Tony Green

Tony Green

 Courtesy photo
