Star City Pride returns this weekend to celebrate Lincoln's LGBTQ community.

The celebration, founded in 2008, is Nebraska's second-largest Pride festival. It's a two-day event packed with local entertainers, drag performers, a vendor pavilion, family-friendly activities and a Pride parade.

The first day of the festival, located in the parking lot at 605 N. Eighth St., kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and will run through midnight.

The Real Zebos will be the musical headliner. The drag performers include Star City Pride Royals and Chevelle Brooks. Food options will include Klein's Concession Food Truck, Klein's Lemonade Truck, Sweets for the Soul, Sunflower House Cookies and Sarah's Southern Comfort Food Truck.

The second day of the festival will begin with Lincoln's third annual Pride parade, set to start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Capitol.

Activities at the 605 N. Eighth St. location will resume at noon, and the festival will run through midnight. The musical headliners will be Estrogen Projection and ERawq. The drag entertainers will include the Star City Pride Royals, Pollie Pocket Roxia, Onya T Sol and Melanin Magic. Food options will include Klein's Concession Food Truck, Kleins Lemonade Truck, Sweets for the Soul and Sunflower House Cookies.

Anyone interested in attending the festival can purchase a one-day festival pass for $11 or a weekend pass for $18. Children 10 and under are free.

There will be an adults-only after-party Saturday from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. at The Night Before Lounge. Tickets for the first-ever post-Pride party are $15-$200.

Find out more about the festival and get a detailed itinerary for the weekend here.

