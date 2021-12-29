 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's what contractors pulled from 93-year-old time capsule at Lincoln's Trabert Hall
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Here's what contractors pulled from 93-year-old time capsule at Lincoln's Trabert Hall

  • 0

The contractors working to demolish Trabert Hall knew the building was historic. Everyone involved did.

The five-story building at 2202 S. 11th St., its ground floor clad in Nebraska limestone, has stood since 1928, when the cornerstone was laid for the structure that first served as a dormitory for nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Time capsule

A time capsule uncovered amid renovations at Trabert Hall includes a painted, metal crucifix.

That history was understood when CenterPointe first announced plans for a $16 million renovation and expansion that would preserve the 93-year-old brick building that has sat vacant since 2017. The local nonprofit's plan to transform the building — now with a $23.5 million price tag — has always promised to leave Trabert's historic exterior intact.

What no one knew when contractors began the project in October is what they would find sealed within the building's cornerstone: a time capsule filled with relics of both Catholicism and daily life in 1920s Nebraska, unearthed after lying dormant for 93 years.

"Nobody knew," said CenterPointe CEO Topher Hansen, who had already planned to feature an exhibit of the building's history near the renovated entryway even before Mike Plescak, a Hampton Construction employee, discovered the time capsule in late November.

Now, that exhibit will feature photos of the time capsule's contents, taken on a recent December morning at Michael Farrell's photo studio in Lincoln.

Renovated nursing dorm, philosophy of wellness to help CenterPointe fill a 'health care desert'
City Hall: Trabert Hall project lands $3.1M award, a 'big deal' for CenterPointe

On hand for the shoot was Hansen, who found himself intrigued by the mystery box unearthed at the property  so much so that he adorned latex gloves to sort through the capsule's century-old contents himself.

"Well, it's my building," he said. "And I'm a history buff, so I love this stuff." 

Photographed first against a neutral backdrop, underneath the microscope of Farrell's elaborate equipment, was a collection of newspapers from the fall of 1928, all in varying states of decay due to moisture that had circumvented the sealed capsule.

The top headline on The Lincoln Star from Nov. 13, 1928: "4000 MARCH IN LINCOLN PARADE." Just beneath the newspaper's name is a headline describing a sinking British oceanliner, followed by another referencing Gen. John J. Pershing, whose name later adorned Pershing Center in downtown Lincoln. The paper cost 2 cents.

Then there was the Halloween edition of the Morning World-Herald, with a ghost-themed editorial cartoon about the prohibition-era bootleg industry jumping off the front page.

And tucked beneath an issue of the True Voice, a nationally circulated Catholic publication, was a photo art edition of the Omaha Bee-News from Sept. 6, 1928. The paper would only survive another nine years, sold to and discontinued by the World-Herald in 1937.

"There's a ton of people in Nebraska right now who don't even know about this newspaper," said Hansen, whose great-grandfather worked for the Bee.

Time capsule

The time capsule enclosed within the Trabert Hall cornerstone included several old newspapers, including a copy of the Omaha Bee-News.

Farrell, who has worked as a photographer, cinematographer and general steward of the visual arts in Lincoln since the '70s, remembered the Bee for its infamous sensationalism. (The Bee is ascribed with escalating interracial hatreds that led to the Omaha race riot of 1919).

Stacked on top of the old newspapers, when the capsule was first unsealed, was an array of largely unrecognizable trinkets, buttons and pins. Hansen said it will take a real archivist to determine what they are, a fact that could then hint at why they were included.

The artifact that remains most intact is a painted, metal crucifix — the capsule's most obvious nod to the origin of Trabert Hall and the folks who buried the steel box nearly 100 years ago.

The depiction of Jesus on the cross — along with the papers, trinkets and the capsule itself — will all be returned to the building's original owners, the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, sometime in January.

"It's their history," Hansen said. "Not mine."

Farrell's photos will eventually hang in the building, itself a relic of Lincoln's history.

Trabert Hall renovation

Trabert Hall is undergoing renovations to remake the building into housing, a clinic for medical, mental health, substance use disorder services, and a pharmacy for CenterPointe.

Finished in 1929, the structure was for 40 years a dormitory for students attending the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing before Lancaster County bought it and named it Trabert Hall as St. Elizabeth moved to east Lincoln.

The county vacated the building in 2017, moving the office workers who had remained there to the former county jail site at 605 S. 10th St.

And that same year, in what Hansen described as an attempt to up the property's resale value, a historic preservation planner with the county filed a successful application to designate the building a landmark. 

Featured in the application is a photo of the building's cornerstone, engraved with a cross and "AD 1928."

Behind the limestone façade — hidden from plain sight for nearly a century — was the time capsule, the significance of which wasn't lost on Hansen.

As Hansen and Farrell carefully positioned, then removed the historical relics in front of the camera lens, a fragment of one of the newspapers fell from the makeshift photo bay set up in the middle of Farrell's art gallery.

"Oh," Hansen said as it fell. "There's a piece of history on your floor."

CenterPointe plan for $16M historic Trabert Hall renovation gets early approval

Andrew Wegley's favorite stories of 2021

These five articles all had different subjects and outcomes. But each of them aimed to either tell a story that wasn't being told elsewhere or bring something new to the local conversation in the realm of criminal justice. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Flying squirrels are landing in Lincoln
Local

Watch Now: Flying squirrels are landing in Lincoln

  • Updated

"Now that we’re starting to get more sightings, I’m more than willing to say we have a population," a state zoologist said of flying squirrel sightings in Lincoln. "But I’m just dying to know how they got here."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News