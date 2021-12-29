Here's what contractors pulled from 93-year-old time capsule at Lincoln's Trabert Hall

Finished in 1929, the structure was for 40 years a dormitory for students attending the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing before Lancaster County bought it and named it Trabert Hall as St. Elizabeth moved to east Lincoln.

The county vacated the building in 2017, moving the office workers who had remained there to the former county jail site at 605 S. 10th St.

And that same year, in what Hansen described as an attempt to up the property's resale value, a historic preservation planner with the county filed a successful application to designate the building a landmark.

Featured in the application is a photo of the building's cornerstone, engraved with a cross and "AD 1928."

Behind the limestone façade — hidden from plain sight for nearly a century — was the time capsule, the significance of which wasn't lost on Hansen.

As Hansen and Farrell carefully positioned, then removed the historical relics in front of the camera lens, a fragment of one of the newspapers fell from the makeshift photo bay set up in the middle of Farrell's art gallery.

"Oh," Hansen said as it fell. "There's a piece of history on your floor."