Here's what contractors pulled from 93-year-old time capsule at Lincoln's Trabert Hall

The contractors working to demolish Trabert Hall knew the building was historic. Everyone involved did.
The five-story building at 2202 S. 11th St., its ground floor clad in Nebraska limestone, has stood since 1928, when the cornerstone was laid for the structure that first served as a dormitory for nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
That history was understood when CenterPointe first announced plans for a $16 million renovation and expansion that would preserve the 93-year-old brick building that has sat vacant since 2017. The local nonprofit's plan to transform the building — now with a $23.5 million price tag — has always promised to leave Trabert's historic exterior intact.
What no one knew when contractors began the project in October is what they would find sealed within the building's cornerstone: a time capsule filled with relics of both Catholicism and daily life in 1920s Nebraska, unearthed after lying dormant for 93 years.
"Nobody knew," said CenterPointe CEO Topher Hansen, who had already planned to feature an exhibit of the building's history near the renovated entryway even before Mike Plescak, a Hampton Construction employee, discovered the time capsule in late November.
Now, that exhibit will feature photos of the time capsule's contents, taken on a recent December morning at Michael Farrell's photo studio in Lincoln.
On hand for the shoot was Hansen, who found himself intrigued by the mystery box unearthed at the property — so much so that he adorned latex gloves to sort through the capsule's century-old contents himself.
"Well, it's my building," he said. "And I'm a history buff, so I love this stuff."
Photographed first against a neutral backdrop, underneath the microscope of Farrell's elaborate equipment, was a collection of newspapers from the fall of 1928, all in varying states of decay due to moisture that had circumvented the sealed capsule.
The top headline on The Lincoln Star from Nov. 13, 1928: "4000 MARCH IN LINCOLN PARADE." Just beneath the newspaper's name is a headline describing a sinking British oceanliner, followed by another referencing Gen. John J. Pershing, whose name later adorned Pershing Center in downtown Lincoln. The paper cost 2 cents.
Then there was the Halloween edition of the Morning World-Herald, with a ghost-themed editorial cartoon about the prohibition-era bootleg industry jumping off the front page.
And tucked beneath an issue of the True Voice, a nationally circulated Catholic publication, was a photo art edition of the Omaha Bee-News from Sept. 6, 1928. The paper would only survive another nine years, sold to and discontinued by the World-Herald in 1937.
"There's a ton of people in Nebraska right now who don't even know about this newspaper," said Hansen, whose great-grandfather worked for the Bee.
Farrell, who has worked as a photographer, cinematographer and general steward of the visual arts in Lincoln since the '70s, remembered the Bee for its infamous sensationalism. (The Bee is ascribed with escalating interracial hatreds that led to the Omaha race riot of 1919).
Stacked on top of the old newspapers, when the capsule was first unsealed, was an array of largely unrecognizable trinkets, buttons and pins. Hansen said it will take a real archivist to determine what they are, a fact that could then hint at why they were included.
The artifact that remains most intact is a painted, metal crucifix — the capsule's most obvious nod to the origin of Trabert Hall and the folks who buried the steel box nearly 100 years ago.
The depiction of Jesus on the cross — along with the papers, trinkets and the capsule itself — will all be returned to the building's original owners, the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, sometime in January.
"It's their history," Hansen said. "Not mine."
Farrell's photos will eventually hang in the building, itself a relic of Lincoln's history.
Finished in 1929, the structure was for 40 years a dormitory for students attending the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing before Lancaster County bought it and named it Trabert Hall as St. Elizabeth moved to east Lincoln.
The county vacated the building in 2017, moving the office workers who had remained there to the former county jail site at 605 S. 10th St.
And that same year, in what Hansen described as an attempt to up the property's resale value, a historic preservation planner with the county filed a successful application to designate the building a landmark.
Featured in the application is a photo of the building's cornerstone, engraved with a cross and "AD 1928."
Behind the limestone façade — hidden from plain sight for nearly a century — was the time capsule, the significance of which wasn't lost on Hansen.
As Hansen and Farrell carefully positioned, then removed the historical relics in front of the camera lens, a fragment of one of the newspapers fell from the makeshift photo bay set up in the middle of Farrell's art gallery.
"Oh," Hansen said as it fell. "There's a piece of history on your floor."
Andrew Wegley's favorite stories of 2021
These five articles all had different subjects and outcomes. But each of them aimed to either tell a story that wasn't being told elsewhere or bring something new to the local conversation in the realm of criminal justice.
This story is important because it highlights intense racial disparities that seem stark even against the backdrop of Nebraska's prison system…
This story was unique because it traffics in the gray area between what we say and what we mean — two increasingly different realities in the …
This story was important because it kept top-of-mind a local tragedy that had long fallen out of the news cycle. Local authorities had for mon…
This story was the first of several Journal Star articles that aimed to hold the Nebraska State Patrol accountable in the wake of an evidence …
This story, published in the aftermath of a week of protests at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, examines the campus police department's sp…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @andrewwegley