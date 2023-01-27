 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's Lincoln City Libraries most checked-out books of 2022

Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway” – Lincoln’s One Book One Lincoln selection and a really great 10-day adventure that starts in Nebraska – was the most checked-out book from Lincoln City Libraries last year.

The 1,243 times library patrons checked out the 588-page novel was among 2.8 million items checked out from Lincoln’s eight branches and the Lied Bookmobile. That’s a 4.3% increase in circulation of print materials over 2021.

Some other statistical trivia: Patrons visited library web pages over a million times last year and borrowed nearly 700,000 items electronically.

The top 10 most popular books in 2022 and how many times they were checked out, following “The Lincoln Highway, are (drum roll): “Sparks Like Stars” by Nadia Hashimi (805); “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (610); “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (522); “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (504); “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (484); “The Hotel Nantucket” by Erin Hilderbrand (473); “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (471); “Shattered” by James Patterson (463); and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” by Jeff Kinney (456).

If you’re into top-10 lists, the library has more at: lincolnlibraries.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

