'Her calendar was more full that ours was'

In her younger years, Gloria loved to polka and square dance. She grew a big garden and canned the bounty.

After she gave up teaching piano, she had regular bunco and lunch dates with friends and weekly Bible study at Good Shepherd. She dipped into the pool at Bryan LifePointe for exercise classes.

“Her calendar was more full than ours was,” Linda said.

But Gloria stopped going out when the pandemic hit. She watched church on YouTube with her hymnal and a copy of the bulletin at her side.

She kept Lysol wipes stationed around the house, and put a pack in her purse, too.

Her husband, Arnold Henning, came down with the virus before Christmas and recovered after a hospital stay.

Then Gloria tested positive.

She spent 11 days in the hospital and got to come home, but three days later she was readmitted. The daughters called her every day, looking out for her as always, the way she’d always looked out for them.

Their mother bemoaned her “darn” lungs. But my heart’s good, she told them. I’m going to keep fighting.