Jaime Henning, senior director of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, has been named president and chief executive officer of the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce in Colorado.
Henning, a Nebraska native and Wayne State College graduate, is expected to begin her new job in September, according to a news release.
In Lincoln, Henning was a founding member of the chamber's Young Professionals Group which now boasts over 1,800 members and was actively involved in other work to grow the city.
Greeley is a town of 105,000 in northern Colorado.