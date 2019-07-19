{{featured_button_text}}

Jaime Henning, senior director of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, has been named president and chief executive officer of the Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce in Colorado.

Henning, a Nebraska native and Wayne State College graduate, is expected to begin her new job in September, according to a news release.

In Lincoln, Henning was a founding member of the chamber's Young Professionals Group which now boasts over 1,800 members and was actively involved in other work to grow the city.

Greeley is a town of 105,000 in northern Colorado.

