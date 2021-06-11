 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Help with rent and utilities available at city event Saturday
0 Comments
editor's pick

Help with rent and utilities available at city event Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The city will host a drive-thru event to help Lincoln residents apply for housing and utilities assistance from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at The Bay, 2005 Y St. 

Money to cover gas, electricity and water bills, as well as rent payments, will be available for qualified applicants with no expectation of repayment. 

The event is limited to those with pandemic-related needs and those who meet income requirements.

Applicants will not need to get out of their vehicles. Income verification documents will be required, such as the latest tax returns, two months of pay stubs, unemployment insurance information, proof of free lunch enrollment, SNAP, and federal Pell Grants.

For more information, contact Nick Martinez, city rental assistance coordinator, at 402-441-9495 or nmartinez@lincoln.ne.gov

'We thought we were living in pure bliss': Evictions continuing despite moratorium
Study finds big drop in evictions in Nebraska in 2020, but thousands still lost housing
Lincoln, Lancaster County net nearly $15M for rental assistance with federal eviction moratorium set to lapse
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News