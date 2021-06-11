Help with rent and utilities available at city event Saturday

The city will host a drive-thru event to help Lincoln residents apply for housing and utilities assistance from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at The Bay, 2005 Y St.

Money to cover gas, electricity and water bills, as well as rent payments, will be available for qualified applicants with no expectation of repayment.

The event is limited to those with pandemic-related needs and those who meet income requirements.

Applicants will not need to get out of their vehicles. Income verification documents will be required, such as the latest tax returns, two months of pay stubs, unemployment insurance information, proof of free lunch enrollment, SNAP, and federal Pell Grants.

For more information, contact Nick Martinez, city rental assistance coordinator, at 402-441-9495 or nmartinez@lincoln.ne.gov.

