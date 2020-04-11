You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Help support our local businesses
View Comments
editor's pick

Help support our local businesses

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local — an initiative from the Journal Star — is a new partnership connecting the community to these vitally important businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through Buy Local provides local businesses a timely financial boost, while giving customers the flexibility to shop in store at a later date or online now. These local businesses need this revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Special thanks to Union Bank & Trust and Allo Communications for sponsoring this initiative.

If you own a local business and would like to be included in Buy Local, contact your Journal Star account executive or email advertising@journalstar.com for more information.

Please show your support by visiting our Buy Local page -- localbusiness.lee.net/lincoln-journal-star -- and making a purchase. Every little bit helps right now.

-- Natalia Wiita, vice president of sales, Lincoln Journal Star

Business logo 2014
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News