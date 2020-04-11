Help support our local businesses

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local — an initiative from the Journal Star — is a new partnership connecting the community to these vitally important businesses through an online marketplace.
Purchasing a gift card through Buy Local provides local businesses a timely financial boost, while giving customers the flexibility to shop in store at a later date or online now. These local businesses need this revenue to help them through this difficult time.
Special thanks to Union Bank & Trust and Allo Communications for sponsoring this initiative.
If you own a local business and would like to be included in Buy Local, contact your Journal Star account executive or email advertising@journalstar.com for more information.
Please show your support by visiting our Buy Local page -- localbusiness.lee.net/lincoln-journal-star -- and making a purchase. Every little bit helps right now.
-- Natalia Wiita, vice president of sales, Lincoln Journal Star
