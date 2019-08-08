Heisman Trophy winner and former Husker Mike Rozier will host the second annual Strike Out Cancer bowling party Saturday at Sun Valley Lanes, 321 Victory Lane.
Proceeds from the event will support patients and families receiving care at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, part of the Nebraska Medicine Health Network.
“Our mission is to provide immediate financial relief of the unexpected expenses that cancer patients and their families experience while they bravely face the challenges of cancer treatment,” said Rozier.
Rozier and his brother and former Husker Guy Rozier established The Mike Rozier Cancer Foundation in 2017, a nonprofit organization.
“It was always a dream of ours to establish a foundation after we lost our brother Bill to cancer,” he said.
Other special guests include legendary Husker Coach Tom Osborne, and Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers and Eric Crouch.
The money raised will go to expenses including transportation, food and lodging, children’s toys and games and personal grooming supplies.
The event will be from 1-4 p.m.
It will include shoes, unlimited bowling with former Husker letter winners, a meet and greet with Rozier, photos with the Heisman Trophy, food and drinks.
Attendees who donate non-perishable snacks like granola bars, popcorn, pretzels and fruit snacks for patients undergoing chemotherapy at the Buffett Cancer Center will be entered into a drawing for door prizes.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children 17 and under. They can be purchased at the door. To buy tickets in advance, contact Michelle at 402- 310-7119.
Event sponsors include Experian, Sun Valley Lanes, Nebraska Medicine, Hope Works and VOWS Bridal Salon. For more information or to donate, visit mikeroziercancerfoundation.org.