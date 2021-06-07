Heirs to painting by famous artist Thomas Hart Benton uncover a two-for-one surprise

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There was a story about how Aunt Nyla came to own the painting in her living room, that colorful still life depicting a table set for one.

The story of the 50-cent raffle.

Nyla Tipton Hall lived in Kansas City, Missouri, with her husband William back then. She worked in the offices of TWA, where the airline’s owner — and eccentric mogul — Howard Hughes would sometimes stroll past her desk and say hello.

She was an office worker of some sort, her nephew, Bob Tipton, said last week. Not an art collector.

Nyla and William never had children, but their nieces and nephews were as close to their own as it could get, and Tipton remembers the painting hanging in that Kansas City living room and later in his aunt and uncle’s condo in Brownsville, Texas.

He remembers what his aunt would always say: That painting is worth something because it’s a Thomas Hart Benton original.

What she didn’t know was this: It was two Thomas Hart Benton originals.

Benton lived in Kansas City. The painter had spent time in Paris and nearly 20 years in New York City, too, making a reputation for himself.