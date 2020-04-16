You are the owner of this article.
Heavy snow expected in Lincoln area
Snow predictions
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley

Lincoln is facing its first significant snow of the season today, with 3-7 inches forecast by the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to taper off this evening. With east-northeast winds of 13-16 mph and gusts to 25 mph, travel will be hazardous, forecasters said. The high is expected to be 35, with a low tonight of about 25. The winter storm warning is scheduled to expire at 7 a.m. Friday.

"Snow may also cause isolated power outages, tree damage and will be very difficult to shovel," forecasters warned, because it will be a heavy, wet snow.

Temperatures and sunny skies will rebound Friday, with a high of 45, and spring will return this weekend with temperatures in the 60s, the weather service said.

