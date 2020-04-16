Heavy snow expected in Lincoln area later this morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lincoln is facing its first significant snow of the season today, with 6 inches forecast by the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to get heavy in mid-morning before beginning to taper off this evening. With east-northeast winds of 13-16 mph and gusts to 25 mph, travel will be hazardous, forecasters said. The high is expected to be 35, with a low tonight of about 25. The winter storm warning is scheduled to expire at 7 a.m. Friday.

"Snow may also cause isolated power outages, tree damage and will be very difficult to shovel," forecasters warned, because it will be a heavy, wet snow.

Temperatures and sunny skies will rebound Friday, with a high of 45, and spring will return this weekend with temperatures in the 60s, the weather service said.

