Heavy rains soak Southeast Nebraska; Lincoln in flood watch

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of Southeast Nebraska, including Lincoln, after heavy rainfall overnight and Saturday morning.

The Nebraska counties included in the flood watch, which goes until 6 a.m. Sunday, are: Burt, Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, and Washington.

According to the weather service, between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen along a path from Crete, through Lincoln to west of Tekamah since Friday night. An additional inch to 1.5 inches is possible during the day and into the evening Saturday.

That will lead to the potential for localized flooding and rapid rises on area streams and rivers.

Further west, areas in the central, western and northern part of the state are in a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The region is expected to get between 6 and 12 inches of snow, with winds gusting over 45 mph Saturday night and Sunday. As of Saturday morning, only about 1 inch of snow had fallen in areas around Gordon, according to the weather service.

