Heavy rains soak Southeast Nebraska; Lincoln could set precipitation record for single day in December

Heavy rains Friday evening and throughout the day Saturday led to a flood watch being issued for much of Southeast Nebraska through Sunday morning.

The watch issued by the National Weather Service included Lancaster and surrounding counties and warned of the potential for localized flooding and rapid rises on area streams and rivers.

Rainfall amounts exceeding 2 inches had been reported along a path from Saline County through the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

Through 5 p.m. Saturday, 1.84 inches had fallen at the Lincoln Airport since Friday night. The 1.52 inches that fell Saturday set a daily record for Dec. 28 and that total is the fourth-highest for a single day in December in Lincoln history, according to the weather service. Lincoln's record precipitation for a single day in December is 2.13 inches, set Dec. 15, 1984.

The weather service was predicting an additional half-inch of rain later Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is a slight chance of freezing rain before noon, then a chance of snow later in the day.

Further west, the central, western and northern parts of the state are in a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Sunday.