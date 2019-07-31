Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska could be in for heavy rain over the next couple of days.
The National Weather Service put out a bulletin Wednesday warning of the possibility of flash flooding through Friday in Southeast Nebraska. A flash flood watch was posted Wednesday afternoon for Otoe, Nemaha, Richardson, Johnson and Pawnee counties.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the risk of heavy rain is mostly south and east of Lincoln.
Chances of heavy rain are more likely for Lincoln and a wider section of eastern Nebraska Thursday night into Friday, according to the weather service.
One to two inches of rain is possible in Lincoln through Saturday, with higher amounts forecast to the south. Some areas of extreme Southeast Nebraska could get 6 inches, according to the weather service.
The report said some increases in river levels are possible. The Missouri River remains above flood stage from Plattsmouth to Rulo, which is the area where some of the heaviest rain is forecast to fall.
Nebraska has experienced significant flooding across the state over the past few months, as the 12 months from June 2018-May were the wettest ever recorded in the state.
As of Tuesday, Lincoln had officially recorded 21.87 inches of rain this year, which is nearly 3.8 inches above normal.