Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska could be in for heavy rain over the next couple of days.
The National Weather Service put out a bulletin Wednesday morning warning of the possibility of flash flooding through Friday in Southeast Nebraska.
The report predicts a moderate risk of flooding, with the best chance Thursday night into Friday morning. The risk of flooding is highest for areas south of Interstate 80.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the risk of heavy rain is mostly south and east of Lincoln.
Chances of heavy rain are more likely for Lincoln and a wider section of eastern Nebraska Thursday night into Friday, according to the weather service.
Two to three inches of rain is possible in Lincoln through Friday, with higher amounts forecast to the south. Some areas of extreme Southeast Nebraska could see 4-6 inches, according to the weather service.
The report said some increases in river levels are possible. The Missouri River remains above flood stage from Plattsmouth to Rulo, which is the area where some of the heaviest rain is forecast to fall.
Nebraska has experienced significant flooding across the state over the past few months, as the 12 months from June 2018-May were the wettest ever recorded in the state.
As of Tuesday, Lincoln had officially recorded 21.87 inches of rain this year, which is nearly 3.8 inches above normal.