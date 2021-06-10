 Skip to main content
Heat advisory up for Thursday afternoon; severe storms possible Friday morning
editor's pick alert

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

What to do for a tornado watch versus tornado warning.

Temperatures soared past 90 degrees in Lincoln for a fourth day in a row on Thursday, with heat advisories up across eastern Nebraska including Lancaster County.

Experts cautioned those exposed to the warm temperatures to take precautions through the evening hours. Friday's high in Lincoln could reach 97, and combined with high humidity levels, the head index could reach 105 degrees.

At 3 p.m., the Lincoln Airport recorded a temperature of 94.

Forecasters were also keeping their eyes on an approaching cold front that will provide some relief from the heat and humidity beginning Friday but could also bring a round of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of northern and central Nebraska in an enhanced risk for severe storms beginning overnight. A line of storms is expected to develop over western South Dakota and move southeast, potentially holding together before reaching the Lincoln area on Friday morning.

The primary threat with the line of storms will be damaging straight-line winds, although large hail is a possibility.

Storms aren't expected to reach the Lincoln area until after 7 a.m., with rain possible through noon. Friday's high will hold near 84 degrees.

Temperatures will likely rebound into the 90s over the weekend, but with less-humid conditions expected.

Weather logo 2020 storms
Tags

