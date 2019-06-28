The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of Nebraska, including Lincoln, from 1-9 p.m. Saturday.
According to the weather service, temperatures will be in the 90s across the state, but high humidity will push heat index values into the 100-105 degree range.
Those without air conditioning can cool off during regular hours at recreation centers, libraries and senior centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls.
All neighborhood pools will host Family Swim Nights from 6 to 8 p.m. for $9 per family. Event nights vary by location. Information on regular and extended hours at city pools and other facilities is available at lincoln.ne.gov.
Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults ages 60 and over. No financial screening is needed. For more information, call 402-441-3025. The program also accepts fan donations at 1005 O Street.
Conditions may be similar Sunday, but as of Friday afternoon an advisory hasn't been issued for Sunday.