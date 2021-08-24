 Skip to main content
Heat advisory issued for Lincoln; heat index could hit 108
  Updated
Heat graphic
NWS Facebook page

Tuesday could bring even worse conditions to Lincoln than Monday did.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 99 degrees, same as on Monday, but the heat index could reach 108 degrees, slightly higher than the 106 on Monday. Because of that, the weather service has issued a heat advisory for much of eastern Nebraska, including Lancaster County, from noon-8 p.m.

The low temperature Tuesday in Lincoln was 78 degrees, a record for the highest low temperature for the date.

"It is going to be another muggy, sticky, humid, gross, hot, and oppressive kind of day," the weather service said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus.

The weather service advises that people stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned areas as much as possible, and also drink plenty of fluids.

The heat is forecast to stick around all week, with highs in the low to mid-90s forecast from Wednesday through Saturday, and the potential for the heat index to exceed 100 on several of those days. The average high in Lincoln this time of year is 86.

The temperature already has reached 90 degrees 14 times this month, more than the average of 11 and the most since 2012.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

