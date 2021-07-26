 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heat advisory again forecast for Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick

Heat advisory again forecast for Lincoln

  • 0

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus.

An second round of extreme heat is forecast for Lincoln after a first round failed to materialize over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting at noon Tuesday and continuing until 9 p.m. Thursday night for a 10-county area in Southeast Nebraska that includes Lancaster County.

The heat index could reach 110 or higher in some areas, especially on Wednesday, when the weather service forecasts the "most oppressive conditions."

NWS graphic

The National Weather Forecast has issued a heat advisory Tuesday-Thursday for much of Southeast Nebraska, with heat indexes reaching as high as 110 or higher.

The Wednesday forecast for Lincoln is 101 degrees, with 98 forecast for Tuesday and 95 on Thursday.

Lincoln had been forecast to see extreme heat over the weekend, with a heat advisory issued Saturday. But after a high temperature of 95 and a heat index of 100 on Friday, clouds and scattered showers moved in, keeping the temperature in Lincoln in the 80s over the weekend.

Murdock gets 6 inches of rain; flash flooding closes some roads in southeastern Nebraska

The high hit 88 on Saturday, with the heat index reaching the mid-90s. It was slightly warmer on Sunday with a high of 89, but the humidity was much lower, leading to more comfortable conditions.

It was warmer in parts of the area. Falls City, for example, had a high of 95 and a peak heat index of 108 on Saturday.

A cold front is forecast to drop temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and it also will bring small chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Heat advisory kicks in as forecast calls for scorching temperatures
Lincoln likely to see first July heat wave
Heat will make return in Lincoln just in time for holiday

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oldest message in a bottle ever found confirmed by archives

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News