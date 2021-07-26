Heat advisory again forecast for Lincoln

An second round of extreme heat is forecast for Lincoln after a first round failed to materialize over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting at noon Tuesday and continuing until 9 p.m. Thursday night for a 10-county area in Southeast Nebraska that includes Lancaster County.

The heat index could reach 110 or higher in some areas, especially on Wednesday, when the weather service forecasts the "most oppressive conditions."

The Wednesday forecast for Lincoln is 101 degrees, with 98 forecast for Tuesday and 95 on Thursday.

Lincoln had been forecast to see extreme heat over the weekend, with a heat advisory issued Saturday. But after a high temperature of 95 and a heat index of 100 on Friday, clouds and scattered showers moved in, keeping the temperature in Lincoln in the 80s over the weekend.

The high hit 88 on Saturday, with the heat index reaching the mid-90s. It was slightly warmer on Sunday with a high of 89, but the humidity was much lower, leading to more comfortable conditions.

It was warmer in parts of the area. Falls City, for example, had a high of 95 and a peak heat index of 108 on Saturday.