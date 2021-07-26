Heat advisory again forecast for Lincoln

An second round of extreme heat is forecast for Lincoln after a first round failed to materialize over the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting at noon Tuesday and continuing until 9 p.m. Thursday night for a 10-county area in Southeast Nebraska that includes Lancaster County.
The heat index could reach 110 or higher in some areas, especially on Wednesday, when the weather service forecasts the "most oppressive conditions."
The Wednesday forecast for Lincoln is 101 degrees, with 98 forecast for Tuesday and 95 on Thursday.
Lincoln had been forecast to see extreme heat over the weekend, with a heat advisory issued Saturday. But after a high temperature of 95 and a heat index of 100 on Friday, clouds and scattered showers moved in, keeping the temperature in Lincoln in the 80s over the weekend.
The high hit 88 on Saturday, with the heat index reaching the mid-90s. It was slightly warmer on Sunday with a high of 89, but the humidity was much lower, leading to more comfortable conditions.
It was warmer in parts of the area. Falls City, for example, had a high of 95 and a peak heat index of 108 on Saturday.
A cold front is forecast to drop temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and it also will bring small chances of rain and thunderstorms.
50 common weather terms, explained
50 common weather terms, explained
Polar vortex
Atmospheric (barometric) pressure
Inch of mercury
Ball lightning
Troughs and ridges
Tropical storm
Tropical depression
Dew point
Relative humidity
Wind chill
Heat index
Snow squall
Smog
Sleet
Freezing rain
Wintry mix
Doppler radar
The doldrums
Severe thunderstorm
Partly cloudy/partly sunny
La Niña
El Niño
Jet stream
Ice fog
Heat wave
Storm surge
Haze
Frost
Flash flood
Drought
Breezy and windy
Blizzard
Black ice
Microburst
Waterspout
Hail
Squall line
Flood crest
Ice storm
Watches and warnings
Fire weather terminology
Weather front
Westerlies
Easterlies
Trade winds
Eyewall
Nor’easter
Wind shear
Arid
Horse latitudes
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.