Heat advisories issued Wednesday, Thursday in Lincoln

Wednesday morning's thunderstorms brought only temporary relief to Lincoln from the oppressive heat.
The scattered storms that rolled through during the early morning hours dropped 0.2 inches of rain at the Lincoln Airport and also caused some tree damage and power outages in the Omaha area.
While the rain was welcome, considering Lincoln has seen below-average precipitation recently, the storms left behind humidity that's going to make conditions miserable.
For the second day in a row, Lincoln is in a heat advisory, which starts at noon and continues until 8 p.m. While Wednesday's high is forecast to be only 93, considerably lower than the 99 recorded both Monday and Tuesday, the humidity will likely send the heat index soaring to 105 or high for the third-straight day.
The National Weather Service also has issued a heat advisory Thursday from 1-8 p.m. in Lincoln. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 96 and a heat index that could reach 106.
The heat will stick around Friday and Saturday, with highs forecast in the mid- to upper 90s, before a cold front moves through, which will bring a chance of storms and temperatures around 85 Sunday and Monday, which is average for this time of year.
50 common weather terms, explained
50 common weather terms, explained
Polar vortex
Atmospheric (barometric) pressure
Inch of mercury
Ball lightning
Troughs and ridges
Tropical storm
Tropical depression
Dew point
Relative humidity
Wind chill
Heat index
Snow squall
Smog
Sleet
Freezing rain
Wintry mix
Doppler radar
The doldrums
Severe thunderstorm
Partly cloudy/partly sunny
La Niña
El Niño
Jet stream
Ice fog
Heat wave
Storm surge
Haze
Frost
Flash flood
Drought
Breezy and windy
Blizzard
Black ice
Microburst
Waterspout
Hail
Squall line
Flood crest
Ice storm
Watches and warnings
Fire weather terminology
Weather front
Westerlies
Easterlies
Trade winds
Eyewall
Nor’easter
Wind shear
Arid
Horse latitudes
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.