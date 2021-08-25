Heat advisories issued Wednesday, Thursday in Lincoln

Wednesday morning's thunderstorms brought only temporary relief to Lincoln from the oppressive heat.

The scattered storms that rolled through during the early morning hours dropped 0.2 inches of rain at the Lincoln Airport and also caused some tree damage and power outages in the Omaha area.

While the rain was welcome, considering Lincoln has seen below-average precipitation recently, the storms left behind humidity that's going to make conditions miserable.

For the second day in a row, Lincoln is in a heat advisory, which starts at noon and continues until 8 p.m. While Wednesday's high is forecast to be only 93, considerably lower than the 99 recorded both Monday and Tuesday, the humidity will likely send the heat index soaring to 105 or high for the third-straight day.

The National Weather Service also has issued a heat advisory Thursday from 1-8 p.m. in Lincoln. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 96 and a heat index that could reach 106.

The heat will stick around Friday and Saturday, with highs forecast in the mid- to upper 90s, before a cold front moves through, which will bring a chance of storms and temperatures around 85 Sunday and Monday, which is average for this time of year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.