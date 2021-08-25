 Skip to main content
Heat advisories issued Wednesday, Thursday in Lincoln
  Updated
heat graphic
National Weather Service

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus.

Wednesday morning's thunderstorms brought only temporary relief to Lincoln from the oppressive heat.

The scattered storms that rolled through during the early morning hours dropped 0.2 inches of rain at the Lincoln Airport and also caused some tree damage and power outages in the Omaha area.

While the rain was welcome, considering Lincoln has seen below-average precipitation recently, the storms left behind humidity that's going to make conditions miserable.

For the second day in a row, Lincoln is in a heat advisory, which starts at noon and continues until 8 p.m. While Wednesday's high is forecast to be only 93, considerably lower than the 99 recorded both Monday and Tuesday, the humidity will likely send the heat index soaring to 105 or high for the third-straight day.

Lincoln, like much of the U.S., got hotter the last decade

The National Weather Service also has issued a heat advisory Thursday from 1-8 p.m. in Lincoln. The forecast calls for a high temperature of 96 and a heat index that could reach 106.

The heat will stick around Friday and Saturday, with highs forecast in the mid- to upper 90s, before a cold front moves through, which will bring a chance of storms and temperatures around 85 Sunday and Monday, which is average for this time of year.

Heat advisory issued for Lincoln; heat index could hit 108

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

