Heat advisories continues into Thursday in Lincoln

Wednesday morning's thunderstorms brought some temporary relief from the oppressive heat.

The scattered storms that rolled through during the early morning hours dropped 0.2 inches of rain at the Lincoln Airport and also caused some tree damage and power outages in the Omaha area.

While the rain was welcome, considering Lincoln has seen below-average precipitation recently, the storms perhaps contributed to temperatures that held in the lower 90s in Lincoln after back-to-back days of 99 degrees.

A heat advisory is up for a third straight day in Lincoln on Thursday, with high temperatures again threatening 100 degrees and a heat index approaching 106.

The heat will stick around Friday and Saturday, with highs forecast in the mid- to upper 90s, before a cold front moves through, which will bring a chance of storms and temperatures around 85 Sunday and Monday, which is average for this time of year.

