Health Department: Several factors affect trajectory of COVID-19 test results

In the ever-changing landscape of coronavirus testing, just who is being tested, how many people are tested and how many results are still pending will affect daily numbers.

For instance, the percent of positive cases in Lancaster County for the week ending Saturday dropped to 6.6%, down significantly from the 14.4% the week before.

Part of that drop can be attributed to 608 lab results from Test Nebraska with a low positivity rate, said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The week before, Bryan Health’s mobile unit was collecting samples from the outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, which contributed to a higher rate of positive cases, she said.

A backlog of test results also affects daily totals and positive percentage rates, she said.

Bryan officials said last week it's taking three days or more to get results from the commercial lab, and the hospital had 916 test results pending as of Thursday.

The health department looks at the positive rates, as well as the number of new positive cases, along with testing capacity, said Diane Gonzolas, city communications manager for Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.