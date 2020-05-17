You are the owner of this article.
Health Department: Several factors affect trajectory of COVID-19 test results
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

In the ever-changing landscape of coronavirus testing, just who is being tested, how many people are tested and how many results are still pending will affect daily numbers.

For instance, the percent of positive cases in Lancaster County for the week ending Saturday dropped to 6.6%, down significantly from the 14.4% the week before.

Part of that drop can be attributed to 608 lab results from Test Nebraska with a low positivity rate, said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The week before, Bryan Health’s mobile unit was collecting samples from the outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete, which contributed to a higher rate of positive cases, she said.

A backlog of test results also affects daily totals and positive percentage rates, she said.

Bryan officials said last week it's taking three days or more to get results from the commercial lab, and the hospital had 916 test results pending as of Thursday.

The health department looks at the positive rates, as well as the number of new positive cases, along with testing capacity, said Diane Gonzolas, city communications manager for Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Although city officials don’t know how many tests Test Nebraska is conducting, generally the total number of tests in the county has steadily increased, from 1,300 for the week ending May 2 to 3,000 last week.

“It’s hard to take any one of those factors and say that’s what people should look at,” she said. “I think you need to take a look at the big picture.”

Contact tracing is key to seeing the number of positive cases begin to drop, Gonzolas said.

On Sunday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 799.

Douglas County, with the most cases in the state, reported 203 new cases Sunday, bringing its total to 2,414, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The positivity rate in Douglas County for last week was 14%, according to a news release. That number was almost 22% the prior week.

Statewide, 128 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 10,348. There have been at least 125 deaths in the state, including 5 in Lancaster County.

The positive-test rate statewide has also seen a dip, from about 20% the previous week to 10% last week, as the state saw a significant increase in the number of test results (more than 20,000 results were reported last week, compared to 14,600 the week before). That included a daily high of 5,700 test results Saturday, but that number dropped back down to 1,900 results Sunday, again highlighting the day-to-day fluctuations.

