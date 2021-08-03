Health department issues air quality advisory for Lincoln because of Canadian wildfires

Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario will impact air quality in Lincoln this week and is cause for concern among sensitive groups, according to health officials.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued an advisory on Tuesday morning, warning of smoke levels that may be unhealthy for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease.

Smoke levels are expected to linger "through the middle of this week,” said Gary Bergstrom, Air Quality Program supervisor for the health department.

The department is urging those at risk to reduce strenuous outdoor activity, and watch for symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain, according to the advisory.