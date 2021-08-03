 Skip to main content
Health department issues air quality advisory for Lincoln because of Canadian wildfires
Health department issues air quality advisory for Lincoln because of Canadian wildfires

Smoke

Kansas fires send a haze across Lincoln on April 11, 2017, one of the four days that year when the air quality index has been unhealthy for 24 hours. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued an advisory on Tuesday morning, warning of looming smoke levels that may be unhealthy. 

 Journal Star file photo

As wildfires ravage the western U.S. the smoke is traveling thousands of miles and affecting air quality on the opposite coast.

Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Ontario will impact air quality in Lincoln this week and is cause for concern among sensitive groups, according to health officials. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued an advisory on Tuesday morning, warning of smoke levels that may be unhealthy for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease.

Smoke levels are expected to linger "through the middle of this week,” said Gary Bergstrom, Air Quality Program supervisor for the health department. 

The department is urging those at risk to reduce strenuous outdoor activity, and watch for symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain, according to the advisory. 

Smoke levels may fluctuate due to weather patterns and varying smoke production by the fires, and those concerned can track Lincoln's air quality index online. Levels in the "orange" category can cause health problems for sensitive populations, according to the advisory. 

The department warned that COVID-19 patients or people recovering from COVID-19 may be at risk for severe breathing difficulties and should avoid outdoor activities when air quality is poor.

