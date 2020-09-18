Health alerts up for three lakes in Lancaster County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new health alert has been posted for toxic blue-green algae at Bluestem Lake State Recreation Area, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Friday.

Alerts are now posted for three lakes in Lancaster County, with warnings for Pawnee and Wagon Train lakes issued previously.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but lake users are advised to avoid any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.

Alerts are also posted for Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County, Kirkman's Cove Lake in Richardson County and Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area in Saline County.

