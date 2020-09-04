 Skip to main content
Health alert issued for algae blooms at Pawnee Lake
Wakeboarder

A wakeboarder cruises behind a boat at Pawnee State Recreation Area in 2018.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

The state has issued a health alert for toxic blue-green algae at Pawnee Lake.

The lake's swimming beaches will be closed because of the health alert. Fishing and boating are still permitted, but those doing so are advised to avoid exposure to the water, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A health alert has also been issued for Swan Creek Lake in Saline County.

The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by blue-green algae, were found to be above the health alert threshold at both lakes when measured earlier this week, according to the news release.

The threshold for the level of the toxin in lakes in Nebraska was lowered this year from 20 parts per billion to 8 parts per billion, as advised by the Environmental Protection Agency.

