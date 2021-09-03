Heading back to the stadium? Here's a refresher course to manage the chaos

Now that the Husker football game sellout streak has been saved, and last year’s gathering restrictions have been lifted, expect the usual downtown delays during Saturday’s home opener.

And after last year’s gameday ghost town, chaos will have never felt more natural.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to swim more safely, and swiftly, in the sea of red:

What’s new this year

* Mask up at the game: Masks are encouraged in Memorial Stadium’s concourses, lobby entrances, suites and outdoor seats, but they’re required in restrooms, elevators, hallways, lobbies and other indoor spaces, including the club level and press box.

* And mask up while you pregame: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department requires masks in indoor areas, including bars, restaurants and stores, although the masks can come off while eating and drinking.

* Fewer Big Red Express shuttles: Don’t wait for the bus at Holmes Lake or the airport area on West Bond Street, because it’s not coming this year. StarTran had to make the cuts because of a pandemic-related staffing shortage, a spokeswoman said, though it's still serving the four quadrants of the city.