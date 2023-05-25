Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One of the YMCA of Lincoln's longest-serving leaders plans to step down this fall.

Barbara Bettin, president and CEO of the organization since 2002, on Thursday announced plans to retire in October.

“I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the YMCA of Lincoln for 39 years (and) as its president & CEO for 21 years, but it is now time for another chapter in my life,” Bettin said in a news release. “The support that the staff and board of directors have given me to advance the mission and impact of this organization in our community is one of the greatest honors of my life.”

During her time leading the local YMCA, Bettin oversaw the opening of two new branches built in conjunction with Schoo and Moore middle schools. She also shouldered the tough task of closing the YMCA's downtown branch during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — leaving the area without a YMCA presence for the first time since 1871.

Lori Druse, current YMCA board chairwoman, said she was grateful to Bettin for her service and commitment to the organization.

“She has been a visionary leader for this organization and throughout the YMCA nationally," Druse said in the news release.

She is heading up a selection committee that will lead the search for Bettin's successor. The job will officially be advertised Friday and will remain open through June 21.

“I am grateful to Barb for her commitment to the YMCA,” Druse said. "As we look for our next leader, I have complete confidence that our committee will find an experienced and passionate leader, who will successfully set and execute a strategic vision that is responsive to the community we serve.”

