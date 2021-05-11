'He was so generous, so willing to help out'

Butch and Linda were long divorced but they remained friends. When Butch went out antiquing in search of oil lamps for his collection, he’d pick up a ceramic chicken or a rooster, too, because he knew she liked them.

“He always helped Mom get groceries,” Jody said. “He did so much for all of us.”

Butch loved the Huskers, mounted a big red N on his fence that lit up at night. He was a Chiefs fan and a NASCAR fan, too, who taught his sons how to fix and paint cars in their little garage when they were teenagers.

He liked to fish. He liked to feed the birds. He liked strawberry-rhubarb pie, the kind Jody always made him for his birthday on May 24.

He lived across the street from the town park and when Palmyra started having its Fourth of July festival there, the family would have a cookout in the yard and set up lawn chairs to watch the fireworks.

He kept a candy jar out for the grandkids.

He kept track of everyone’s birthday, kids and all those grandkids, too.

“I can’t even remember that,” his son Scott said. “But Dad remembered them all.”