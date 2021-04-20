“He was my once in a lifetime. I was lucky.”

The 62-year-old loved both his daughters -- his oldest Jenny born during his teenage years -- and his grandkids, Julian Hernandez, Dylan and Macy Jurgens.

“Randy’s first passion was his family,” his obituary said. “Especially his three grandchildren.”

He doted on Dylan, 16, and Macy, 12, his daughter Jenny said. And he was so proud when Dylan started school at East High, his own high school stomping grounds. Grandpa Randy went to his basketball games and band concerts, picked the siblings up for lunch dates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jenny and her dad had lunch dates, too, always Cheddar's so Randy could get the chicken-fried steak -- a double order, one to save for a second meal at home.

"We could talk about anything," she said. "It was nice to have that kind of a friendship with him."

Randy grew up in Lincoln, the youngest of six. He swam with his brothers and sisters at Eastborough pool. He had freckles and loved playing in the dirt with tiny metal cars. He loved BBQ. Had a head for math.

“He was pretty straightforward,” his sister Cheri Brinkman said. “He was kind.”

He loved golf and his golf buddies. He still played pool. Loved a good game of cards. He bought rental properties and fixed them up.