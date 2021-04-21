 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story
JACK FIELDS | 1933-2020

'He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Fields

Jack Fields

 COURTESY PHOTO
Jack Fields

Nancy and Jack Fields with Jancy, his daughter’s dog, who is named after Jack and Nancy. Jack liked to say it was his dog. The couple was playing Kings in the Corner at Tabitha, a favorite game.

Fixing copy machines was the perfect job for Jack Fields.

For one thing, he was handy, said his daughter Jodie Fawl.

And for another, he liked to talk.

“He did have the gift of gab,” said his son Andy Fields.

The Lincoln man spent most of his career at Xerox and, when they offered him early retirement he jumped at it, Andy said. “Without even asking mom.”

The copier man did take another job at A.B. Dick and kept making the rounds, fixing machines and making friends. He pursued art, too, paintings and sculptures and leatherwork that won him prizes in the competitions he entered.

He was a hands-on dad. He coached Andy’s baseball teams and didn’t miss one of his sporting events — or a Husker football game.

Jack Fields

Jack Fields (from left), with his daughter, Jodie Fawl, wife Nancy and son Andy Fields.

The Lincoln High and Omaha University grad was an Eagle Scout and even though Andy didn’t make it that far, he remembers one camping trip during his scouting years when his dad helped him pitched their tent.

“There were 70 mph winds during the night and in the morning, ours was the only tent standing,” he said. “I was pretty proud of that.”

Jack’s health had declined and the 87-year-old lived at Tabitha’s Elizabeth House for the last three years.

“Mom died in February 2020, so he had most of the year without her,” Jodie said. “I feel bad for his last year.”

Jack and Nancy — married for 63 years — loved to travel. Hawaii was one of their favorite spots. Each time they returned he’d say: We’re going back to the islands.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They were a perfect couple, Jodie said. Her dad joked that the secret to their marriage was he stayed up late and got up late and she went to bed early and got up early.

The great-grandfather needed a wheelchair to get around, but his mind was sharp.

Jack Fields

Jack Fields with his great-grandson, Noah Fields.

“He just had such a great sense of humor and all the staff really loved him,” his daughter said. “He was a good housemate to have.”

And he was a good dad to have, too.

“He was, I guess you'd say, the definition of unconditional love,” his son said. “He was a really good man.”

And he was a fun dad, Jodie said.

“He would pick me and my friends up from basketball games at the old Coliseum and take us to some random residential place and we’d do fire drills around the car.”

Jack Fields

Jack Fields and his wife, Nancy.

In one of his daughter’s favorite family photos, her dad is wearing a Santa shirt. He looked like Santa, too, she said, with his white hair and beard.

When he went to the hospital on Dec. 3, sick with COVID, she posted a plea for prayers on Facebook. She called him “the amazing and awesome Jack Fields.” She called him “a tough old dude.”

Five days later, she posted an update.

“We lost a sweet, clever, kind, artistic man who gave the best hugs around. We love him dearly and miss him more than we can say.”

— Cindy Lange-Kubick

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News