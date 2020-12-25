He made a promise to his wife if she died first. And he's kept it.

“He’s always looking for ways to better himself and make it better,” she said.

When he struggled to zip his coat, she said, he found a magnetic zipper that works well.

For the first time this year, he made his own Thanksgiving dinner, posting a picture on the CaringBridge site.

It’s not the same without her, but there’s still some magic out there, right?

When he finished chemotherapy, Kutscher called the fire department. Could they burn the chair he sat in for treatment each day at one of their training sessions? Would they film it for him?

I know it’s fast, but letting go of reminders of cancer has some symbolism. Worth the thought of the match to start a fire. A good way to move forward. Surgery, chemo, and a bonfire. Whatever it takes, Cancer. I will beat you!

He posted the video of the burning chair on CaringBridge, showed it to his therapists. Then he bought a new chair, got the big box delivered to his doorstep inside and assembled it on his own.

The pandemic’s been hard, and he must wait until January — when his insurance will again pay for therapy — before he goes back to Madonna. But he’s learned some things, has advice for others struggling.