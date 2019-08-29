About the time 2-year-old Tucker was slipping through a fence in southwest Lincoln, Ellen Spencer was watching the sun set on the Smoky Mountains.
Her phone was inside, charging, so she didn’t immediately get the text that would sink her stomach and end her vacation.
Please tell me he’s microchipped and that his name is on the collar.
This was in May, the first time they’d left the 11-pound maltipoo with a sitter. He’d always joined them on trips, but Spencer’s parents had booked a Tennessee resort with a no-pet policy.
She and her fiance, Curtis Henson, struggled to sleep that night. And in the morning, they marathoned back to Lincoln, more than 15 hours.
Spencer feared the worst. And it nearly was, those five days Tucker was missing.
He was hit by a car, lost an eye, suffered a skull fracture, grew infections that drew maggots to his wounded scalp and lost 3 pounds.
But in the weeks since a stranger found Tucker, Spencer has witnessed the best.
* * *
Tucker’s snow-white face was all over the missing pets pages online by the time Spencer and Henson made it home the next night.
In the morning, they were canvassing the pet sitter’s neighborhood when they realized they weren’t alone. All around them that day, and in the days after, strangers were searching for their dog.
“People I’d never met, who didn’t know my dog, who didn’t know me. I found it so incredibly touching.”
Five days after Tucker disappeared, Spencer’s phone rang. It was the Capital Humane Society: Someone had dropped off her dog, and he needed to get to a vet.
She couldn’t believe it. And when she first saw Tucker, she didn’t. This dog didn’t look like him. His white head had turned nearly black, which she would later learn was oil sludge from the car that hit him.
His left eye looked like a squashed grape.
“I started crying and then he started to cry. He knew it was me. He cried in a real soft whimper in my arms and laid his head across my chest.”
She was so overwhelmed a friend had to drive them to Yankee Hill Veterinary Hospital, where the extent of his injuries, and what the little dog had been through, became clearer.
Based on the size of the maggots in Tucker’s wounds, a vet told Spencer, he’d likely been hit by a car two or three days after his escape.
The impact fractured his skull, ruptured his eye and cut deep gashes across the top of his head. He was dehydrated, malnourished, had swallowed gravel and was covered in cockleburs, as if he’d crawled into a wooded area to lick his wounds.
He didn’t break any bones or suffer organ damage.
“And that’s a miracle for an 11-pound dog,” she said. “He fought to live; he did not want to die.”
But that was a possibility early on. The vet wasn’t making any promises, Spencer said. Tucker had surgery and then complications, secondary infections, another surgery and then problems with his ears, including more maggots.
His vet bills started piling up, and then his fan club started paying them.
* * *
She was waiting with Tucker at the vet for a follow-up when a stranger walked in, handed the receptionist $20 and said: “Please put this on Tucker Spencer’s tab.”
Donations poured in from around the country, and the world. Money from Arkansas and Australia. A woman with her own maltipoo named Tucker gave $800. In the end, donations paid all but about $300 of the $6,000 in vet bills.
He struggled with his cone, suffered intense itching as his skin healed, and he’s more skittish now.
“But he’s pretty much his old self, very playful and fun, like a 2-year-old pup should be.”
More than 350 of his supporters have been following his progress on Tucker’s Page, the Facebook blog Spencer created for him. And on Monday afternoon, they’ll get to meet him in person.
Spencer and one of her dog’s new fans, Connie White, are planning a party at Holmes Lake Park.
White stumbled upon Tucker’s plight online this summer, and she fell in love. “It tore up my heart what he’s gone through. I wrote the dog letters every day on Facebook.”
She’s been visiting grocery stores and bakeries, collecting cookies for the meet and greet.
“It’s going to be an opportunity for everyone to meet him,” White said. “And everyone wants to.”
People have asked if they could bring toys and treats for Tucker, but he’s already spoiled, Spencer said.
Instead, she’s asking for donations of food and supplies to benefit Dolly’s Legacy, a Lincoln-based pet rescue. It needs wet food for dogs and cats, treats and toys, gently used collars, leashes and harnesses, cat litter.
“We realized we could help use his tragedy to help other animals in need.”
But it’s also a celebration, she said.
“Of how hard he fought, how hard we all looked for him, and how the community just came together.”