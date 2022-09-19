Hazardous waste collection events set Friday, Saturday in Lancaster County

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two, free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events this week.

The schedule is as follows:

* Friday, 2-6 p.m., Bennet Fire and Rescue, 480 Fir St., Bennet

* Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Court.

Business waste is not handled at these events. Information about business waste is available at haztogo.com or by calling 402-441-8002.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition, and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov and use the “What Bin Does It Go In?” search tool.

Lincoln's Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 N. 48th St., is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the third Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information: haztogo.com or call 402-441-8021.