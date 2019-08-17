Along with a slight name change, the Haymarket Theatre is moving its playhouse out of the Haymarket later this month.
Newly renamed the Haymarket Theatre South, the playhouse's new location will be at 4815 S. 14th St, next to Lincoln Mattress and Furniture and Emo flooring, according to a news release.
The moved was necessitated because Russ Bayer, who owns the building where the theater has long made its home at 803 Q St., plans to convert the second floor to six condominium units.
The theater company is looking for volunteers to help pack up from its old space at Eighth and Q streets in the Haymarket. Those with electrical wiring, contracting, dry walling and flooring expertise are especially welcome.
The company will continue to present its own productions, and the Nebraska Youth Theatre will continue its classes and eight productions each year.
The Haymarket Theatre South will also continue to provide rental space for events to other groups.
The company has also announced its next two productions: "Leaving Iowa," and its youth production, "Aladdin."
Nominated Best New Play in the Country by the Detroit Free Press, "Leaving Iowa" tells the story of Don Browning, a middle-aged writer who seeks to return his father's ashes to his childhood home and has to travel across Iowa to find a new resting place after he finds its been replaced by a grocery store.
Auditions will be Sept. 22, 29 and 30. The show is scheduled to premiere onstage on Nov. 14-17 and Nov. 21-24.
Based on the Disney animated movie, "Aladdin" will feature an ensemble cast of youth actors ages 6 to 18.
Classes begin Aug. 31. Performance dates are Oct. 24-26.