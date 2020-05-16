You are the owner of this article.
Haymarket Farmers Market opens 'in the nick of time' for vendors
It seems the Haymarket Farmers Market doesn't just stay open through "rain or shine," but a global pandemic, too.

Saturday marked the first day of the market, a date that was delayed with the intrusion of the coronavirus.

While the virus continues to distress the economy, vendors from across Nebraska set up white tents six feet apart, hoping to catch up on lost business.

With social distancing measures in place, vendors weren't allowed to distribute samples — no more passing the La Quartier booth several times — and were careful about handling money. Nearly everyone manning booths donned surgical masks and rubber gloves as customers roamed the streets.

Kendra Hudson of Central Nebraska Buffalo squirted hand-sanitizer in her palm after every customer interaction.

"You have to be smart about your health the whole time," she said. "I wasn't very sure we'd be doing this today."

A few other booth owners like Hudson weren't confident the market would kick off this soon; but most were relieved it did.

For Sylvia Thomas of Thomas Farms, she wasn't sure what to expect, but was glad to see the market up and running.

"We start growing in January," she said as customers bought asparagus at her booth. The market "opened in the nick of time."

Terry Labs, owner of Tomato Acres, had a similar dilemma with his tomato plants.

"Four weeks ago, we weren't sure this was happening, so we sent products back," he said, adding that he was expecting an opening date closer to June. "Now, we're late on orders."

Karen Nelson of Nellie's Pet Snacks said she approached the day with "low expectations."

"We all need to take extra caution," said Brian, Karen's husband.

The virus has caused many businesses to consider new ways of doing things. Selling her jerky online has helped Hudson stay in business, she said.

For Grow with the Flow, an online store and shipping capabilities has been the difference between floating and sinking.

Owner Jim Jirovec said they set up online options last year — which have been significant to this year's success.

"It's some dumb luck that is paying off," he said. "People want to garden around Mother's Day, too, so we're getting business from that."

According to Jirovec, he wasn't surprised that a decent crowd showed up on opening day in the Haymarket.

"People want to support local, so we just had to give them the option," he said.

The Sunday Farmers Market in College View, which also pushed back its opening day, will make its 2020 debut on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Organizers have reserved the first hour of the market for shoppers over 60 or those who have compromised immune systems. Changes will be noticeable including the one-way traffic flow, she said in the news release.

