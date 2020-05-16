Haymarket Farmers Market opens 'in the nick of time' for vendors

Terry Labs, owner of Tomato Acres, had a similar dilemma with his tomato plants.

"Four weeks ago, we weren't sure this was happening, so we sent products back," he said, adding that he was expecting an opening date closer to June. "Now, we're late on orders."

Karen Nelson of Nellie's Pet Snacks said she approached the day with "low expectations."

"We all need to take extra caution," said Brian, Karen's husband.

The virus has caused many businesses to consider new ways of doing things. Selling her jerky online has helped Hudson stay in business, she said.

For Grow with the Flow, an online store and shipping capabilities has been the difference between floating and sinking.

Owner Jim Jirovec said they set up online options last year — which have been significant to this year's success.

"It's some dumb luck that is paying off," he said. "People want to garden around Mother's Day, too, so we're getting business from that."

According to Jirovec, he wasn't surprised that a decent crowd showed up on opening day in the Haymarket.

"People want to support local, so we just had to give them the option," he said.