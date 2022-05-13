 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Have you struggled to find baby formula in Lincoln? Let us know

Infant formula shortage

Many parents across the U.S. are finding themselves hunting for infant formula amid a national shortage. 

 Michael Conroy/AP

Many are left hunting sparse shelves for baby formula as the U.S. faces a shortage

The Lincoln Journal Star wants to hear from residents who have been hit hard by the infant formula shortage. 

Have you gone to the store to buy baby formula to no avail? Have you had to shop around or ask friends and family to be on the lookout? Or have you so far been insulated from the shortage and are worried it may soon impact you? 

Tell us about your experience by clicking here or in the Google form below. 

All or part of your responses may be published in the Lincoln Journal Star or at JournalStar.com

