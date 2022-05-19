 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Have a graduating high school senior? Share your photos with us

High school graduations are upon us with Lincoln's public high schools set to host commencement ceremonies over Memorial Day weekend. 

The Lincoln Journal Star wants to join the celebrations and honor area graduates with photos comparing seniors now vs. when they first started school.

Have any photos of your student's first day of pre-K or kindergarten and a senior photo? Share those memories by clicking here.

All or part of your responses may be published in the Lincoln Journal Star or at JournalStar.com

