Hard weekend in Omaha area: More than 300 new COVID cases, three deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Omaha area continued its weekend climb, with 156 new cases reported Sunday — a day after the Douglas County Health Department reported 147 additional cases.

The department also reported two more deaths — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, both with underlying health issues — bringing its weekend death count to three. The new deaths raised the state total to 98.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Lancaster County reported no additional cases, with the total count holding steady at 606, with two deaths. It reported 76 new cases Saturday — two days before the loosening of state restrictions will allow restaurants, hair and nail salons, and tattoo and massage parlors to reopen.

The state Department of Health and Human Services had not yet updated its website since Saturday afternoon, when it reported 8,324 cases statewide.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

