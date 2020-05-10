You are the owner of this article.
Hard weekend in Omaha area: More than 300 new COVID cases, three deaths
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Omaha area continued its weekend climb, with 156 new cases reported Sunday — a day after the Douglas County Health Department reported 147 additional cases.

The department also reported two more deaths — a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s, both with underlying health issues — bringing its weekend death count to three. The new deaths raised the state total to 98.

The pandemic primary: What Lancaster County voters can expect Election Day

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Lancaster County reported no additional cases, with the total count holding steady at 606, with two deaths. It reported 76 new cases Saturday — two days before the loosening of state restrictions will allow restaurants, hair and nail salons, and tattoo and massage parlors to reopen.

The state Department of Health and Human Services had not yet updated its website since Saturday afternoon, when it reported 8,324 cases statewide.

Face masks, employee temperature checks required for Lincoln businesses
10 Lancaster County cases tied to Smart Chicken in Waverly
Lincoln, Lancaster County to reluctantly adopt eased restrictions Ricketts outlined

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

