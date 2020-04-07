You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hall County woman is latest to die of coronavirus; Lancaster County reports 32nd case
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Hall County woman is latest to die of coronavirus; Lancaster County reports 32nd case

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

A Hall County woman in her 60s has died of the coronavirus.

The Central District Health Department said the woman, the second COVID-19 death reported in Hall County, was hospitalized.

Hall County has been hard hit by the coronavirus, trailing only Douglas County in the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lincoln loves New York, a view from the shut down city

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported nine coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Tuesday morning said an additional positive case has been confirmed in the county, raising the number of confirmed cases to 32. No information on the person was available.

The department also reported that the number of cases in Nebraska has risen to 435, up from 412 Monday night. Most of the new cases were in Douglas and Hall counties, although Sarpy County's case numbers jumped to 33, putting it ahead of Lancaster County.

The health department said there are currently 112 people being monitored locally because of their travel or exposure history, and there are currently 17 COVID-19 test results pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Fauci says Ricketts 'doing a very good job' fighting virus
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News