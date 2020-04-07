Hall County woman is latest to die of coronavirus; 34 cases in Lancaster County

A Hall County woman in her 60s has died of the coronavirus.
The Central District Health Department said the woman, the second COVID-19 death reported in Hall County, was hospitalized.
Hall County has been hard hit by the coronavirus, trailing only Douglas County in the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths.
As of noon Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
The department also reported that the number of cases in Nebraska has risen to 447, up from 412 Monday night. The state says there are 34 confirmed cases in Lancaster County, although no information was immediately available on the newest cases.
The health department said there are currently 112 people being monitored locally because of their travel or exposure history, and there are currently 17 COVID-19 test results pending.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
