Half a world away, members of Yazidi community mark Aug. 3 genocide

For most Americans, Aug. 3 was a normal Tuesday, but for Yazidi-American Wisam Saado, it's a reminder of how precious life is.

It was seven years ago to the day he left behind his homeland, job and family to come to America just to survive.

Lincoln now hosts a large Yazidi community, many of whom gathered to walk at Holmes Lake on Tuesday night to spend time together in solidarity and remember those they have lost.

Persecuted by different groups for centuries, the Yazidis have their own distinct religion and cultural customs. But when Kurdish and Iraqi forces pulled out of the region, the Yazidis were forced to flee to the mountains and surrounding countries.

A newlywed teacher in the Sinjar region of northern Iraq — the Yazidis' ancestral home — Saado and his wife found themselves and much of their community on the run when IS forces invaded the area in August 2014.

They eventually made it to America — an opportunity afforded Saado because he served as an interpreter for U.S. forces during the Iraq War.