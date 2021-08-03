Half a world away, members of Yazidi community mark Aug. 3 genocide

For most Americans, Aug. 3 was a normal Tuesday, but for Yazidi-American Wisam Saado, it's a reminder of how precious life is.
It was seven years ago to the day he left behind his homeland, job and family to come to America just to survive.
Lincoln now hosts a large Yazidi community, many of whom gathered to walk at Holmes Lake on Tuesday night to spend time together in solidarity and remember those they have lost.
Persecuted by different groups for centuries, the Yazidis have their own distinct religion and cultural customs. But when Kurdish and Iraqi forces pulled out of the region, the Yazidis were forced to flee to the mountains and surrounding countries.
A newlywed teacher in the Sinjar region of northern Iraq — the Yazidis' ancestral home — Saado and his wife found themselves and much of their community on the run when IS forces invaded the area in August 2014.
They eventually made it to America — an opportunity afforded Saado because he served as an interpreter for U.S. forces during the Iraq War.
"We didn't even know if there was a finish line or what was waiting for us when we got there," Saddo said.
Word of the Yazidi community in Lincoln, which originated in 1990s, spread through those immigrating to the United States, Saado said, and having a community for support was enticing.
"As a beginner, you try to find someone who can lead you," he said.
Saado said he holds the Iraqi and Kurdish governments responsible for the genocide, as they stopped defending the region without any warning to its residents.
Yale's Genocide Studies Program referred to the tragedy as "an episode that may comprise the 21st century’s clearest case of genocide so far."
Saddo hasn't seen his parents or siblings since.
Nebraska 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry attended Tuesday's walk and was awarded a certificate by the community, thanking him for his support of Yazidis here and in Iraq.
Fortenberry said he worked with the Trump and Obama administrations to improve conditions in northern Iraq. He said he's thankful to the Yazidis for making a home in Lincoln, celebrating their culture and religion and being great Americans.
"The Yazidi community has greatly persevered their culture and waved the American flag at the same time," he said.
