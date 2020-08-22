Hagel will address virtual statewide Chamber of Commerce event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Chuck Hagel will address the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a live virtual event scheduled for Sept. 10.

Hagel, former U.S. secretary of defense and former U.S. senator from Nebraska, will offer his "perspective on America's role after the 2020 elections" during the address.

Hagel, a Republican, served as defense secretary in the administration of former Democratic President Barack Obama and spoke this week at the Democratic Party's virtual national convention, endorsing presidential nominee Joe Biden in his bid to unseat Republican President Donald Trump.

The virtual chamber event is scheduled for 1 p.m.

