Hagel, Kerrey to deliver keynote conversation at Leadership Lincoln celebration

Former Secretary of Defense and U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel and former Nebraska Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey will discuss bipartisan leadership at Leadership Lincoln's annual Celebration of Community Leadership.

Hagel and Kerrey will deliver the keynote address at the June 10 event at Embassy Suites in Lincoln. The event will also include an award ceremony and a celebration of this year's Leadership Lincoln graduates.

The conversation between Hagel and Kerry will be moderated by Mike Zeleny, chief of staff and associate to the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to a news release. Hagel and Kerrey will join the event via Zoom, and participants will be able to join either in person or online and can submit questions.

“This past year has seen a divisiveness that has been damaging community and our country,” Leadership Lincoln executive director Brendan Evans said. “In order for us to move forward, we have to find a space for bipartisan conversations and leadership."