Hagel, Kerrey to deliver keynote conversation at Leadership Lincoln celebration

Former Secretary of Defense and U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel and former Nebraska Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey will discuss bipartisan leadership at Leadership Lincoln's annual Celebration of Community Leadership.
Hagel and Kerrey will deliver the keynote address at the June 10 event at Embassy Suites in Lincoln. The event will also include an award ceremony and a celebration of this year's Leadership Lincoln graduates.
The conversation between Hagel and Kerry will be moderated by Mike Zeleny, chief of staff and associate to the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to a news release. Hagel and Kerrey will join the event via Zoom, and participants will be able to join either in person or online and can submit questions.
“This past year has seen a divisiveness that has been damaging community and our country,” Leadership Lincoln executive director Brendan Evans said. “In order for us to move forward, we have to find a space for bipartisan conversations and leadership."
Four Lincoln leaders will receive awards from Leadership Lincoln. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez will be recognized as the Bud Cuca Servant Leader of the Year. Karen Kassenbaum, former UNL assistant vice chancellor for inclusive leadership and learning, will receive the Melvin W. Jones Mentoring Award. Two Leadership Lincoln alumni, Kim Hachiya and Barbara Derrick, will receive the Distinguished Service Award.
The celebration will also commemorate the graduation of participants in Leadership Lincoln's Advocates, Executives and Fellows programs.
“This year’s graduates have been on the front lines of engaging with leaders as Lincoln has gone through a particularly difficult time. Their desire to connect, engage and serve is worth celebrating,“ Laura Uridil, program director for Leadership Lincoln, said in a news release.
Those interested in attending can register on the Leadership Lincoln website.
