 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hagel, Kerrey to deliver keynote conversation at Leadership Lincoln celebration
0 Comments
editor's pick

Hagel, Kerrey to deliver keynote conversation at Leadership Lincoln celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bob Kerrey

Former Sen. Bob Kerrey speaks prior to a regional Rotary event at Nebraska Innovation Campus in 2016.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Former Secretary of Defense and U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel and former Nebraska Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey will discuss bipartisan leadership at Leadership Lincoln's annual Celebration of Community Leadership.

Hagel and Kerrey will deliver the keynote address at the June 10 event at Embassy Suites in Lincoln. The event will also include an award ceremony and a celebration of this year's Leadership Lincoln graduates.  

The conversation between Hagel and Kerry will be moderated by Mike Zeleny, chief of staff and associate to the chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, according to a news release. Hagel and Kerrey will join the event via Zoom, and participants will be able to join either in person or online and can submit questions. 

“This past year has seen a divisiveness that has been damaging community and our country,” Leadership Lincoln executive director Brendan Evans said. “In order for us to move forward, we have to find a space for bipartisan conversations and leadership."

Four Lincoln leaders will receive awards from Leadership Lincoln. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez will be recognized as the Bud Cuca Servant Leader of the Year. Karen Kassenbaum, former UNL assistant vice chancellor for inclusive leadership and learning, will receive the Melvin W. Jones Mentoring Award. Two Leadership Lincoln alumni, Kim Hachiya and Barbara Derrick, will receive the Distinguished Service Award. 

Lincoln Southeast graduate will play key foreign policy role in Biden's new administration

The celebration will also commemorate the graduation of participants in Leadership Lincoln's Advocates, Executives and Fellows programs. 

“This year’s graduates have been on the front lines of engaging with leaders as Lincoln has gone through a particularly difficult time. Their desire to connect, engage and serve is worth celebrating,“ Laura Uridil, program director for Leadership Lincoln, said in a news release.

Those interested in attending can register on the Leadership Lincoln website.

Hagel supports Biden in 'defining election' for America
Hagel says deep divisions threaten U.S. leadership
Hagel will address virtual statewide Chamber of Commerce event

 

+1 
Chuck Hagel

Chuck Hagel
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News